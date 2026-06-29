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    Great American State Fair Flyover

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing participate in a flyover in the skies of Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Members from both the 20th and 96th Bomb Squadrons participated in the flyover as part of the Great American State Fair event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013306
    VIRIN: 260702-F-LV921-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816260
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great American State Fair Flyover, by A1C Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Great American State Fair

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