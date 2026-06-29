Great American State Fair Flyover

Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing participate in a flyover in the skies of Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Members from both the 20th and 96th Bomb Squadrons participated in the flyover as part of the Great American State Fair event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013306
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-LV921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816260
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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