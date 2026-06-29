Great American State Fair Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing participate in a flyover in the skies of Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Members from both the 20th and 96th Bomb Squadrons participated in the flyover as part of the Great American State Fair event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)