91st Civil Affairs LFX

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 91st Civil Affairs Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne) conduct a live fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 25, 2026. The multi-day LFX focused on maintaining combat readiness and lethality. Soldiers trained in multiple combat scenarios, honing rifle marksmanship, tactical vehicle emergency evacuations, break contact and react to contact battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hannah Becker)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013290
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-WH943-8059
|Filename:
|DOD_111815995
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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