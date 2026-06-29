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    91st Civil Affairs LFX

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hannah Becker 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 91st Civil Affairs Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne) conduct a live fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 25, 2026. The multi-day LFX focused on maintaining combat readiness and lethality. Soldiers trained in multiple combat scenarios, honing rifle marksmanship, tactical vehicle emergency evacuations, break contact and react to contact battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hannah Becker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013290
    VIRIN: 260625-A-WH943-8059
    Filename: DOD_111815995
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 91st Civil Affairs LFX, by PFC Hannah Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #USASOC
    #3rdSFG
    #91st Civil Affairs
    Fort Bragg
    #fromtherestcomesthebest

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