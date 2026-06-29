Florida Army National Guard Spc. Rosario Lizardo, a unit supply specialist with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, records an Independence Day greeting at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 29, 2026. Independence Day greetings allow deployed service members to connect with family, friends and communities back home while serving in support of NATO’s Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 07:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013270
|VIRIN:
|260629-Z-KM346-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111815816
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR36 July 4th Shout-out Spc. Rosario Lizardo, by SPC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.