KFOR36 July 4th Shout-out Lt. Paris Manis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013269" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Florida Army National Guard 1st Lt. Paris Manis, a financial manager with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, records an Independence Day greeting at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 29, 2026. Independence Day greetings allow deployed service members to connect with family, friends and communities back home while serving in support of NATO’s Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)