Florida Army National Guard Capt. Anna Carpenter, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, records an Independence Day greeting at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 26, 2026. Independence Day greetings allow deployed service members to connect with family, friends and communities back home while serving in support of NATO’s Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 07:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013268
|VIRIN:
|260626-Z-KX552-1001
|PIN:
|260626
|Filename:
|DOD_111815813
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR36 July 4th Shout-out CPT Anna Carpenter, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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