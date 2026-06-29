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    KFOR36 July 4th Shout-out CPT Anna Carpenter

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    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Florida Army National Guard Capt. Anna Carpenter, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, records an Independence Day greeting at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 26, 2026. Independence Day greetings allow deployed service members to connect with family, friends and communities back home while serving in support of NATO’s Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 07:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013268
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-KX552-1001
    PIN: 260626
    Filename: DOD_111815813
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

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    This work, KFOR36 July 4th Shout-out CPT Anna Carpenter, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Indepencence Day
    NATO
    KFOR36
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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