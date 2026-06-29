Flying the alliance forward

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing (AW) commander, conduct a familiarization flight in a JASDF T-4 trainer aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The flight highlighted the enduring partnership between the 35th FW and the 3rd AW, strengthening mutual understanding and reinforcing bilateral cooperation in support of regional security and readiness across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench and Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)