(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Flying the alliance forward

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench and Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing (AW) commander, conduct a familiarization flight in a JASDF T-4 trainer aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The flight highlighted the enduring partnership between the 35th FW and the 3rd AW, strengthening mutual understanding and reinforcing bilateral cooperation in support of regional security and readiness across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench and Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013235
    VIRIN: 260617-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111815402
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying the alliance forward, by A1C Hannah Bench and A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    alliance
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    partnership
    Misawa Air Base
    T-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video