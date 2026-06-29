Flying the alliance forward

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing (AW) commander, conduct a familiarization flight in a JASDF T-4 trainer aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The flight highlighted the enduring partnership between the 35th FW and the 3rd AW, strengthening mutual understanding and reinforcing bilateral cooperation in support of regional security and readiness across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench and Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013235
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111815402
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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