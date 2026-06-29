The Monthly Impact Report: June 2026

This month’s report highlights the moments that defined June 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. Guardsmen closed out June with missions that made a lasting impact—from lifesaving responses on the streets to supporting nationally significant events and preparing for future emergencies. Whether protecting lives, strengthening interagency partnerships, connecting communities with careers, or training for the unexpected, every mission reflected a steadfast commitment to service. Because every patrol, every response, and every interaction matters.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013214
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-PL327-4483
|Filename:
|DOD_111815174
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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