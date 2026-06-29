The Monthly Impact Report: June 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s report highlights the moments that defined June 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. Guardsmen closed out June with missions that made a lasting impact—from lifesaving responses on the streets to supporting nationally significant events and preparing for future emergencies. Whether protecting lives, strengthening interagency partnerships, connecting communities with careers, or training for the unexpected, every mission reflected a steadfast commitment to service. Because every patrol, every response, and every interaction matters.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)