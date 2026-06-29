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    The Monthly Impact Report: June 2026

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    This month’s report highlights the moments that defined June 2026 for the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. Guardsmen closed out June with missions that made a lasting impact—from lifesaving responses on the streets to supporting nationally significant events and preparing for future emergencies. Whether protecting lives, strengthening interagency partnerships, connecting communities with careers, or training for the unexpected, every mission reflected a steadfast commitment to service. Because every patrol, every response, and every interaction matters.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013214
    VIRIN: 260702-F-PL327-4483
    Filename: DOD_111815174
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, The Monthly Impact Report: June 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. National Guard, JTF-DC, DCSafe, Freedom250, National Guard,

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