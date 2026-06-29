Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band play a concert for servicemembers, Department of War civilians, military retirees and their families at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolian, June 14, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band played their concert at Shaw as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission to honor and support servicemembers and veterans around the world through entertainment, support and education. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1013185
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-YP125-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814601
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw Weasels Welcome the Lieutenant Dan Band, by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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