Shaw Weasels Welcome the Lieutenant Dan Band

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band play a concert for servicemembers, Department of War civilians, military retirees and their families at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolian, June 14, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band played their concert at Shaw as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission to honor and support servicemembers and veterans around the world through entertainment, support and education. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Will Sherwood)