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    Shaw Weasels Welcome the Lieutenant Dan Band

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    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band play a concert for servicemembers, Department of War civilians, military retirees and their families at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolian, June 14, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band played their concert at Shaw as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission to honor and support servicemembers and veterans around the world through entertainment, support and education. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Will Sherwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1013185
    VIRIN: 260614-F-YP125-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814601
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Shaw Weasels Welcome the Lieutenant Dan Band, by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Gary Sinise Foundation
    Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band
    concerts
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

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