video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in an Amphibious Combat Vehicle integration training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The ACV integration training, conducted as part of the Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, provides Marines with the knowledge and skills required to safety execute amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gonzalez Jimenez)