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    Amphibious Combat Vehicle Integration

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jeremy Gonzalez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in an Amphibious Combat Vehicle integration training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The ACV integration training, conducted as part of the Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, provides Marines with the knowledge and skills required to safety execute amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gonzalez Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013141
    VIRIN: 260618-M-GA217-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814021
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Amphibious Combat Vehicle Integration, by Cpl Jeremy Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACV
    CombatReadiness
    USMCnews
    2ndMarineDivision
    Training
    operations

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