U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in an Amphibious Combat Vehicle integration training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The ACV integration training, conducted as part of the Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, provides Marines with the knowledge and skills required to safety execute amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gonzalez Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013141
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-GA217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814021
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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