Logistics On Location: Where Readiness Takes Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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Behind every mission-ready aircraft is a logistics network working around the clock.



At Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, DLA works alongside Marine aviation professionals to ensure the right parts, materials and equipment are available when and where they're needed—helping keep aircraft flying and Marines ready to answer the call.



Watch how logistics powers readiness.



#LogisticsOnLocation #DLA #MarineCorps #Readiness #MilitaryLogistics #MissionReady #SupplyChain #MCASCherryPoint