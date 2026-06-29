505966-B
Behind every mission-ready aircraft is a logistics network working around the clock.
At Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, DLA works alongside Marine aviation professionals to ensure the right parts, materials and equipment are available when and where they're needed—helping keep aircraft flying and Marines ready to answer the call.
Watch how logistics powers readiness.
#LogisticsOnLocation #DLA #MarineCorps #Readiness #MilitaryLogistics #MissionReady #SupplyChain #MCASCherryPoint
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013134
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-LU733-3290
|PIN:
|505966
|Filename:
|DOD_111813872
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: Where Readiness Takes Flight (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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