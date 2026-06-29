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    Logistics On Location: Where Readiness Takes Flight (emblem, open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505966-B
    Behind every mission-ready aircraft is a logistics network working around the clock.

    At Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, DLA works alongside Marine aviation professionals to ensure the right parts, materials and equipment are available when and where they're needed—helping keep aircraft flying and Marines ready to answer the call.

    Watch how logistics powers readiness.

    #LogisticsOnLocation #DLA #MarineCorps #Readiness #MilitaryLogistics #MissionReady #SupplyChain #MCASCherryPoint

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013133
    VIRIN: 260701-O-LU733-5245
    PIN: 505966
    Filename: DOD_111813868
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

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