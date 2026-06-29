This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 29-July 3, 2026, includes registration opening for the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium, the key role of the Uniformed Services University in the MHS, and a medevac rescue in the Arizona mountains.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1013130
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-TR188-5751
|Filename:
|DOD_111813850
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - July 2, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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