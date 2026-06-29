The Green and Blue Art Project Symposium is held at Sinfonia Hall in Iwakuni, Japan, 2026. The symposium consisted of an exhibition of arts, crafts and textiles made using environmentally-friendly methods, musical performances from a local primary school and volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and presentations from key figures in Japanese government, industry and environmental conservatism. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeff Kempton.)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013078
|VIRIN:
|260419-N-MD461-8836
|PIN:
|260419
|Filename:
|DOD_111812914
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Green and Blue Art Project Symposium, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-roll), by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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