The Strike Zone Bowling Center's Trio League Night, Marine Corps Air Sation Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members compete in the Trio League Night at the Strike Zone Bowling Center on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 8, 2026. The event is open to participants of all skill levels from across the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)