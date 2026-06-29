The Strike Zone Bowling Center's Trio League Night, Marine Corps Air Sation Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members compete in the Trio League Night at the Strike Zone Bowling Center on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 8, 2026. The event is open to participants of all skill levels from across the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013070
|VIRIN:
|260408-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812854
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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