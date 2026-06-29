MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program's Imazu River Cleanup, Yamaguchi, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines, Sailors and volunteers with the Single Marine Program participate in the Imazu River cleanup in Yamaguchi, Japan, Apr. 22, 2026. The Imazu river is a popular public gathering area that hosts local events and festivals and volunteer events like this help strengthen ties between Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the surrounding community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013068
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812852
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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