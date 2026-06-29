NFL Atlanta Falcons Tour Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NFL players from the Atlanta Falcons visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 22, 2026. During the visit, the players had a meet and greet at the USO and spent the day with service members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting and the Indoor Small Arms Range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia)