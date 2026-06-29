NFL players from the Atlanta Falcons visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 22, 2026. During the visit, the players had a meet and greet at the USO and spent the day with service members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting and the Indoor Small Arms Range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013067
|VIRIN:
|260622-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812848
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NFL Atlanta Falcons Tour Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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