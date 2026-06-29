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    NFL Atlanta Falcons Tour Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    NFL players from the Atlanta Falcons visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 22, 2026. During the visit, the players had a meet and greet at the USO and spent the day with service members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting and the Indoor Small Arms Range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013067
    VIRIN: 260622-M-RK873-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812848
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Atlanta Falcons Tour Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCAS Iawkuni
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF)
    Atlanta Falcons
    NFL
    USO
    explosive ordnance disposal

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