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    The Strike Zone Bowling Center's Trio League Night, Marine Corps Air Sation Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members compete in the Trio League Night at the Strike Zone Bowling Center on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 8, 2026. The event is open to participants of all skill levels from across the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1013064
    VIRIN: 260408-M-RK873-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812823
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, The Strike Zone Bowling Center's Trio League Night, Marine Corps Air Sation Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    bowling center
    Strike Zone Bowling Center
    bowling
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Trio League Night

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