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    MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program's Imazu River Cleanup, Yamaguchi, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and volunteers with the Single Marine Program participate in the Imazu River cleanup in Yamaguchi, Japan, Apr. 22, 2026. The Imazu river is a popular public gathering area that hosts local events and festivals and volunteer events like this help strengthen ties between Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the surrounding community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1013063
    VIRIN: 260422-M-RK873-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812814
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program's Imazu River Cleanup, Yamaguchi, Japan 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMP
    AFN Iwakuni
    Volunteers
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Imazu River Cleanup

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