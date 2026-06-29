MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program's Imazu River Cleanup, Yamaguchi, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013063" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors and volunteers with the Single Marine Program participate in the Imazu River cleanup in Yamaguchi, Japan, Apr. 22, 2026. The Imazu river is a popular public gathering area that hosts local events and festivals and volunteer events like this help strengthen ties between Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the surrounding community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)