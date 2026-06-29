U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division are constantly improving lethality, combat readiness, and unit cohesion in an effort to promote operation CALTRAP READY in Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:
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|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013049
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812519
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Caltrap Ready: Never Forget Who You Are and Where you Come From, by Cpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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