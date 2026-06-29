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    Caltrap Ready: Never Forget Who You Are and Where you Come From

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division are constantly improving lethality, combat readiness, and unit cohesion in an effort to promote operation CALTRAP READY in Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:
    https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=1705259746

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013049
    VIRIN: 260629-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812519
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Caltrap Ready: Never Forget Who You Are and Where you Come From, by Cpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    3d MarDiv
    Caltrap
    USINDOPACOM
    USMC
    Caltrap Ready

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