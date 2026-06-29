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    U.S. Thunderbirds arrive for Freedom 250 celebration

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones 

    316th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” arrives in preparation for the Freedom 250 celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2026. The Thunderbirds will participate in a historic formation flyover honoring 250 years of American independence and democratic heritage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013017
    VIRIN: 260630-F-QK189-3002
    Filename: DOD_111812098
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Thunderbirds arrive for Freedom 250 celebration, by SrA Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    independence
    Joint Base Andrews
    semiquincentennial
    America250
    Freedom250

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