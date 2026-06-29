The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” arrives in preparation for the Freedom 250 celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2026. The Thunderbirds will participate in a historic formation flyover honoring 250 years of American independence and democratic heritage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013017
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-QK189-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111812098
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Thunderbirds arrive for Freedom 250 celebration, by SrA Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.