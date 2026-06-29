NASA F-5s arrive at JBA for “Freedom 250”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012991" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

F-5 Tiger IIs with NASA, arrive for the Freedom 250 celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2026. The national Freedom 250 initiative is a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of our country while rallying communities around the values that built our country and the American Dream. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)