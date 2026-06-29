NASA F-5s arrive at JBA for “Freedom 250”

F-5 Tiger IIs with NASA, arrive for the Freedom 250 celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2026. The national Freedom 250 initiative is a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of our country while rallying communities around the values that built our country and the American Dream. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012991
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-LD289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111811296
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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