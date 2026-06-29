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    NASA F-5s arrive at JBA for “Freedom 250”

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    F-5 Tiger IIs with NASA, arrive for the Freedom 250 celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 30, 2026. The national Freedom 250 initiative is a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of our country while rallying communities around the values that built our country and the American Dream. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012991
    VIRIN: 260630-F-LD289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111811296
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA F-5s arrive at JBA for “Freedom 250”, by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews, Freedom250, America250, Semiquincentennial, Independence

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