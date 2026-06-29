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    Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 4: DLA Reimagined (open captions)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505962-D
    Technology doesn't create decision advantage—people do.

    In Episode 4 of Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, discover how DLA is reimagining the future of logistics by combining the power of AI with the expertise of its workforce.

    From automating millions of acquisition actions to freeing employees to focus on innovation, this episode explores how AI is helping transform operations while keeping people at the center of every mission-critical decision.

    At DLA, AI can analyze. AI can recommend. But people provide the judgment, context, and leadership that deliver readiness for the Warfighter.

    Watch the conclusion of Season 1 and see how DLA is building a smarter, faster, and more agile future.

    Decision Advantage
    Episode 4: DLA Reimagined streaming now

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012974
    VIRIN: 260630-O-LU733-1321
    PIN: 505962
    Filename: DOD_111810933
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

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    This work, Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 4: DLA Reimagined (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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