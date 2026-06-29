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Technology doesn't create decision advantage—people do.
In Episode 4 of Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, discover how DLA is reimagining the future of logistics by combining the power of AI with the expertise of its workforce.
From automating millions of acquisition actions to freeing employees to focus on innovation, this episode explores how AI is helping transform operations while keeping people at the center of every mission-critical decision.
At DLA, AI can analyze. AI can recommend. But people provide the judgment, context, and leadership that deliver readiness for the Warfighter.
Watch the conclusion of Season 1 and see how DLA is building a smarter, faster, and more agile future.
Decision Advantage
Episode 4: DLA Reimagined streaming now
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012972
|VIRIN:
|260630-O-LU733-9002
|PIN:
|505962
|Filename:
|DOD_111810928
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 4: DLA Reimagined (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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