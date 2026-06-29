Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 4: DLA Reimagined (emblem, open captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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Technology doesn't create decision advantage—people do.



In Episode 4 of Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, discover how DLA is reimagining the future of logistics by combining the power of AI with the expertise of its workforce.



From automating millions of acquisition actions to freeing employees to focus on innovation, this episode explores how AI is helping transform operations while keeping people at the center of every mission-critical decision.



At DLA, AI can analyze. AI can recommend. But people provide the judgment, context, and leadership that deliver readiness for the Warfighter.



Watch the conclusion of Season 1 and see how DLA is building a smarter, faster, and more agile future.



Decision Advantage

Episode 4: DLA Reimagined streaming now