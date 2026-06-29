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    Sea States Episode 7

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (June 30, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The episode recognized the efforts and responsibilities of MSC's Cargo Afloat Rig Team (CART). (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012966
    VIRIN: 260630-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810804
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea States Episode 7, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MSC, Sea States, We Deliver

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