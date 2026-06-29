Sea States Episode 7

Norfolk, Va. (June 30, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The episode recognized the efforts and responsibilities of MSC's Cargo Afloat Rig Team (CART). (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012966
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111810804
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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