Green and Blue Art Project Symposium, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

The Green and Blue Art Project Symposium is held at Sinfonia Hall in Iwakuni, Japan, 2026. The symposium consisted of an exhibition of arts, crafts and textiles made using environmentally-friendly methods, musical performances from a local primary school and volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and presentations from key figures in Japanese government, industry, and environmental conservatism, including the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, Col. Kenneth Rossman, who spoke about the ways the air station limits its environmental impact. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeff Kempton.)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012885
|VIRIN:
|260419-N-MD461-6169
|PIN:
|260419
|Filename:
|DOD_111809604
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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