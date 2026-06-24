Green and Blue Art Project Symposium, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Green and Blue Art Project Symposium is held at Sinfonia Hall in Iwakuni, Japan, 2026. The symposium consisted of an exhibition of arts, crafts and textiles made using environmentally-friendly methods, musical performances from a local primary school and volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and presentations from key figures in Japanese government, industry, and environmental conservatism, including the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, Col. Kenneth Rossman, who spoke about the ways the air station limits its environmental impact. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeff Kempton.)