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    Green and Blue Art Project Symposium, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The Green and Blue Art Project Symposium is held at Sinfonia Hall in Iwakuni, Japan, 2026. The symposium consisted of an exhibition of arts, crafts and textiles made using environmentally-friendly methods, musical performances from a local primary school and volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and presentations from key figures in Japanese government, industry, and environmental conservatism, including the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, Col. Kenneth Rossman, who spoke about the ways the air station limits its environmental impact. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeff Kempton.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1012885
    VIRIN: 260419-N-MD461-6169
    PIN: 260419
    Filename: DOD_111809604
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Green and Blue Art Project Symposium, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Iwakuni
    environmentalism
    MCAS Iwakuni
    GBAP 2026
    Green and Blue Art Project
    Sinfonia Hall

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