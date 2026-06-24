35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Expolosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct joint exercise at Misawa Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012870" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians conducted a joint EOD exercise with the assistance of the 35th Fighter Wing Innovation Lab at Draugon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. The exercise strengthened interoperability between Air Force and Marine Corps EOD teams, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to explosive hazards in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)