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    35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Expolosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct joint exercise at Misawa Air Base

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians conducted a joint EOD exercise with the assistance of the 35th Fighter Wing Innovation Lab at Draugon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. The exercise strengthened interoperability between Air Force and Marine Corps EOD teams, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to explosive hazards in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012870
    VIRIN: 260612-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111809348
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Expolosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct joint exercise at Misawa Air Base, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    MWSS-171
    EOD
    USMC
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

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