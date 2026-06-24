35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Expolosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct joint exercise at Misawa Air Base

35th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians conducted a joint EOD exercise with the assistance of the 35th Fighter Wing Innovation Lab at Draugon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2026. The exercise strengthened interoperability between Air Force and Marine Corps EOD teams, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to explosive hazards in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012870
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-EP621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111809348
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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