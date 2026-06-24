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    81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) conducted a change of command ceremony on June 27, 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. On this day, Col. Craig Broyles relinquished command of the 81st MBCT to Col. William Cooper. The change of command ceremony is a traditional event that is rich with symbolism and heritage. The ceremony provides official recognition of the transfer of authority and responsibility between the outgoing and incoming commander. Col. Broyles was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as the brigade commander for the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team from June 10,2024 to June 9, 2026.The presiding official for the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. The music was performed by the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band and the invocation was given by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Cole.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012839
    VIRIN: 260627-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111808629
    Length: 00:36:21
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    Washington National Guard
    Change of Command Ceremony
    81st MBCT

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