81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012839" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) conducted a change of command ceremony on June 27, 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. On this day, Col. Craig Broyles relinquished command of the 81st MBCT to Col. William Cooper. The change of command ceremony is a traditional event that is rich with symbolism and heritage. The ceremony provides official recognition of the transfer of authority and responsibility between the outgoing and incoming commander. Col. Broyles was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as the brigade commander for the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team from June 10,2024 to June 9, 2026.The presiding official for the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. The music was performed by the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band and the invocation was given by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Cole.