The 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) conducted a badging ceremony on June 27, 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. The ceremony recognized soldiers who had just completed thirteen demanding days of training, evaluation and met the exacting standards required to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). In this clip Col. Craig Broyles and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Eaton award the true blue to 81st MBCT soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012837
|VIRIN:
|260627-Z-MQ506-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111808623
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 81st MBCT Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge badging ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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