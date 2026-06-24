81st MBCT Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge badging ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012837" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) conducted a badging ceremony on June 27, 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. The ceremony recognized soldiers who had just completed thirteen demanding days of training, evaluation and met the exacting standards required to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). In this clip Col. Craig Broyles and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Eaton award the true blue to 81st MBCT soldiers.