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    81st MBCT Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge badging ceremony

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) conducted a badging ceremony on June 27, 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. The ceremony recognized soldiers who had just completed thirteen demanding days of training, evaluation and met the exacting standards required to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). In this clip Col. Craig Broyles and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Eaton award the true blue to 81st MBCT soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012837
    VIRIN: 260627-Z-MQ506-1002
    Filename: DOD_111808623
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 81st MBCT Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge badging ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    Expert Infantry Badge (EIB)
    Expert Soldiers Badge (ESB)
    81st MBCT

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