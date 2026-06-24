505937-J
DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 10, RDML George Bresnihan, Commander of DLA Energy, sits down for part one of a two-part interview arc to discuss DLA Energy’s global mission. He explores DLA Energy’s critical partnership with U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) and details how the MSC delivers resilient energy solutions to directly support the warfighter on the front lines. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012824
|VIRIN:
|260629-O-LU733-3088
|PIN:
|505937
|Filename:
|DOD_111808194
|Length:
|00:24:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/RDML George Bresnihan, Commander, DLA Energy (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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