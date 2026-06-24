DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/RDML George Bresnihan, Commander, DLA Energy (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012824" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 10, RDML George Bresnihan, Commander of DLA Energy, sits down for part one of a two-part interview arc to discuss DLA Energy’s global mission. He explores DLA Energy’s critical partnership with U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) and details how the MSC delivers resilient energy solutions to directly support the warfighter on the front lines. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/