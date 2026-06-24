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    DLA Dialogues: From Factory to Foxhole w/RDML George Bresnihan, Commander, DLA Energy (open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505937-J
    DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 10, RDML George Bresnihan, Commander of DLA Energy, sits down for part one of a two-part interview arc to discuss DLA Energy’s global mission. He explores DLA Energy’s critical partnership with U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) and details how the MSC delivers resilient energy solutions to directly support the warfighter on the front lines. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012824
    VIRIN: 260629-O-LU733-3088
    PIN: 505937
    Filename: DOD_111808194
    Length: 00:24:04
    Location: US

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