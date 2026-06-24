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    National Guard June 2026 SITREP

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout June, supporting homeland defense, strengthening combat readiness, and reinforcing partnerships with allies and partner nations around the world. Guard members trained alongside military, federal, state and local agencies during Homeland Defender 2026 and Desert Forge 2026 to enhance domestic response capabilities, while National Guard Airmen participated in NATO's Ramstein Flag 26 and Sentry North to improve interoperability and air dominance. Internationally, National Guard medical personnel from six states delivered care and trained alongside partners in Paraguay during Exercise Amistad 26, strengthening enduring relationships and improving medical readiness. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard's 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012818
    VIRIN: 260625-Z-PV458-8516
    Filename: DOD_111808013
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, National Guard June 2026 SITREP, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #Warfight
    #SITREP
    #Partnership
    #Homeland
    #SituationReport

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