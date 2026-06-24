National Guard June 2026 SITREP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout June, supporting homeland defense, strengthening combat readiness, and reinforcing partnerships with allies and partner nations around the world. Guard members trained alongside military, federal, state and local agencies during Homeland Defender 2026 and Desert Forge 2026 to enhance domestic response capabilities, while National Guard Airmen participated in NATO's Ramstein Flag 26 and Sentry North to improve interoperability and air dominance. Internationally, National Guard medical personnel from six states delivered care and trained alongside partners in Paraguay during Exercise Amistad 26, strengthening enduring relationships and improving medical readiness. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard's 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)