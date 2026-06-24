Millions of years ago pterosaurs roamed the skies, but in June it was the UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota assigned to the 2-211th Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard — along with a CH-47 Chinook powered assist from the 1-189th Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard — who took flight in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on a truly unique mission; helping airlift multiple rock-encased dinosaur fossils out of the ground for the Natural History Museum of Utah and North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, respectively.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012811
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-KC275-4800
|Filename:
|DOD_111807932
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|UTAH, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ancient Ascent | National Guard aviators from Utah and Nevada take on mission of prehistoric proportions, by SSG Ian Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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