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    Ancient Ascent | National Guard aviators from Utah and Nevada take on mission of prehistoric proportions

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Millions of years ago pterosaurs roamed the skies, but in June it was the UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota assigned to the 2-211th Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard — along with a CH-47 Chinook powered assist from the 1-189th Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard — who took flight in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on a truly unique mission; helping airlift multiple rock-encased dinosaur fossils out of the ground for the Natural History Museum of Utah and North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, respectively.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012811
    VIRIN: 260613-A-KC275-4800
    Filename: DOD_111807932
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: UTAH, US

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    This work, Ancient Ascent | National Guard aviators from Utah and Nevada take on mission of prehistoric proportions, by SSG Ian Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    fossil
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    dinosaur
    IRT
    Utah Natural History Museum

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