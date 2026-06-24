What was the first-ever mass medical mandate issued for the Continental Army by General George Washington to combat a deadly silent killer?
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012802
|VIRIN:
|260629-O-TR188-5298
|Filename:
|DOD_111807743
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Medicine 250 George Washington Trivia Question, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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