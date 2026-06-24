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    Military Medicine 250 George Washington Trivia Question

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    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    What was the first-ever mass medical mandate issued for the Continental Army by General George Washington to combat a deadly silent killer?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012802
    VIRIN: 260629-O-TR188-5298
    Filename: DOD_111807743
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

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    This work, Military Medicine 250 George Washington Trivia Question, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #Freedom250
    Military Medical 250

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