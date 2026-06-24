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    Sea Trials: Navy Medicine Behind the Mission

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    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Thomas Ferguson, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Experience the intensity, teamwork, and resilience of the U.S. Naval Academy Sea Trials through the lens of Navy Medicine.

    This video highlights the critical role Navy Medicine plays in supporting midshipmen as they push through one of the most demanding physical and mental challenges of their Naval Academy journey. From medical readiness and on-site care to safety oversight and rapid response, Navy Medicine stands ready to protect the force and keep the mission moving.

    Sea Trials is more than a test of endurance, it is a defining moment that prepares future Navy and Marine Corps officers for the challenges ahead. Behind every evolution is a dedicated team ensuring that midshipmen can train hard, compete safely, and finish strong.

    This is Navy Medicine in action.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012787
    VIRIN: 260629-D-GM951-5430
    PIN: 26260040
    Filename: DOD_111807472
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Trials: Navy Medicine Behind the Mission, by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Thomas Ferguson, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SEA TRIALS
    annapolis
    USNA
    Navy
    Readiness & Training

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