Sea Trials: Navy Medicine Behind the Mission

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Experience the intensity, teamwork, and resilience of the U.S. Naval Academy Sea Trials through the lens of Navy Medicine.



This video highlights the critical role Navy Medicine plays in supporting midshipmen as they push through one of the most demanding physical and mental challenges of their Naval Academy journey. From medical readiness and on-site care to safety oversight and rapid response, Navy Medicine stands ready to protect the force and keep the mission moving.



Sea Trials is more than a test of endurance, it is a defining moment that prepares future Navy and Marine Corps officers for the challenges ahead. Behind every evolution is a dedicated team ensuring that midshipmen can train hard, compete safely, and finish strong.



This is Navy Medicine in action.