KFOR Soldiers, local first responders conduct joint emergency response training

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, and members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department conduct joint emergency response training with the South Mitrovica Fire Brigade, the South Mitrovica Department of Health and the Kosovo Search and Rescue Association at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 30-31, 2026. The training included live-fire scenarios and casualty care instruction, strengthening interoperability and shared emergency response capabilities among KFOR personnel and local first responders in support of a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012757
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111806820
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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