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    KFOR Soldiers, local first responders conduct joint emergency response training

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    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, and members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department conduct joint emergency response training with the South Mitrovica Fire Brigade, the South Mitrovica Department of Health and the Kosovo Search and Rescue Association at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 30-31, 2026. The training included live-fire scenarios and casualty care instruction, strengthening interoperability and shared emergency response capabilities among KFOR personnel and local first responders in support of a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012757
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_111806820
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

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    This work, KFOR Soldiers, local first responders conduct joint emergency response training, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TF MED
    53rd BSB
    NATO
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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