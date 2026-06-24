KFOR Soldiers, local first responders conduct joint emergency response training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012757" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, and members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department conduct joint emergency response training with the South Mitrovica Fire Brigade, the South Mitrovica Department of Health and the Kosovo Search and Rescue Association at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 30-31, 2026. The training included live-fire scenarios and casualty care instruction, strengthening interoperability and shared emergency response capabilities among KFOR personnel and local first responders in support of a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)