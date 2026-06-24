B-roll: AFRICOM commander participates in cultural engagement with Angolan military leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012721" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R. Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Gen. Altino dos Santos, Angola Chief of the General Staff; participate in a combatant commander cultural engagement ahead of the African Chiefs of Defence Conference at Fortress of Sao Miguel, Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The engagement strengthened relationships and enhanced mutual understanding between Angolan and U.S. leaders in support of enduring security cooperation and regional stability.



Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)