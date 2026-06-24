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    B-roll: AFRICOM commander participates in cultural engagement with Angolan military leaders

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    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R. Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Gen. Altino dos Santos, Angola Chief of the General Staff; participate in a combatant commander cultural engagement ahead of the African Chiefs of Defence Conference at Fortress of Sao Miguel, Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The engagement strengthened relationships and enhanced mutual understanding between Angolan and U.S. leaders in support of enduring security cooperation and regional stability.

    Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012721
    VIRIN: 260628-F-LQ040-5505
    Filename: DOD_111806577
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: LUANDA, AO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: AFRICOM commander participates in cultural engagement with Angolan military leaders, by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Angola
    ACHOD
    Africa
    defense
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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