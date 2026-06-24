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    B-roll: AFRICOM staff receive ACHOD 2026 delegates

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    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command staff conduct reception, staging, onward movement and integration for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The welcome supported delegate reception and strengthened coordination for senior leader engagements and multinational dialogue throughout ACHOD 2026.

    Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012712
    VIRIN: 260628-A-PI656-6406
    Filename: DOD_111806559
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LUANDA, AO

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: AFRICOM staff receive ACHOD 2026 delegates, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Angola
    ACHOD
    Africa
    defense
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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