B-roll: AFRICOM staff receive ACHOD 2026 delegates

U.S. Africa Command staff conduct reception, staging, onward movement and integration for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The welcome supported delegate reception and strengthened coordination for senior leader engagements and multinational dialogue throughout ACHOD 2026.
Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012712
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-PI656-6406
|Filename:
|DOD_111806559
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LUANDA, AO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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