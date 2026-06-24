B-roll: AFRICOM staff receive ACHOD 2026 delegates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012712" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Africa Command staff conduct reception, staging, onward movement and integration for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Luanda, Angola, June 28, 2026. The welcome supported delegate reception and strengthened coordination for senior leader engagements and multinational dialogue throughout ACHOD 2026.



Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries, as well as U.S. and partner military leaders, gather in Luanda, Angola, for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)