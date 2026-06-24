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    Forged through mission, culture and community

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) participate in operations, exercises and community events at Misawa Air Base, Japan, and throughout the Pacific region from 2024 to 2026. The video highlights two years of mission accomplishment, Airmen development and community engagement, showcasing the people, partnerships and capabilities that support the 35th FW’s mission and strengthen regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 18:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012690
    VIRIN: 260616-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111806087
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Forged through mission, culture and community, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    community
    mission
    Misawa Air Base
    culture

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