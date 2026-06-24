U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) participate in operations, exercises and community events at Misawa Air Base, Japan, and throughout the Pacific region from 2024 to 2026. The video highlights two years of mission accomplishment, Airmen development and community engagement, showcasing the people, partnerships and capabilities that support the 35th FW’s mission and strengthen regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 18:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012690
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111806087
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged through mission, culture and community, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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