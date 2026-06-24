Forged through mission, culture and community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) participate in operations, exercises and community events at Misawa Air Base, Japan, and throughout the Pacific region from 2024 to 2026. The video highlights two years of mission accomplishment, Airmen development and community engagement, showcasing the people, partnerships and capabilities that support the 35th FW’s mission and strengthen regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)