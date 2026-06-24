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    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols at Great American State Fair

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard visits Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard on presence patrols supporting the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2026. Since officially opening on June 25, the fair has welcomed thousands of visitors celebrating the people, traditions, innovations, and spirit that have shaped the United States. As Guardsmen maintain a visible presence and engage with visitors, they continue supporting interagency partners to help provide a safe, secure, and enjoyable experience for all attending this historic Freedom 250 event. The 16-day exposition features more than exhibits representing all 56 states and territories, along with businesses, innovators, and civic organizations, showcasing the best of America through state pavilions, industry displays, family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, live musical performances, military ensembles, spectacular flyovers, daily cultural programming. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012675
    VIRIN: 260627-F-PL327-2936
    Filename: DOD_111805694
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols at Great American State Fair, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    DCSafe

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