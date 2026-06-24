DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols at Great American State Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard visits Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard on presence patrols supporting the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2026. Since officially opening on June 25, the fair has welcomed thousands of visitors celebrating the people, traditions, innovations, and spirit that have shaped the United States. As Guardsmen maintain a visible presence and engage with visitors, they continue supporting interagency partners to help provide a safe, secure, and enjoyable experience for all attending this historic Freedom 250 event. The 16-day exposition features more than exhibits representing all 56 states and territories, along with businesses, innovators, and civic organizations, showcasing the best of America through state pavilions, industry displays, family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, live musical performances, military ensembles, spectacular flyovers, daily cultural programming. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)