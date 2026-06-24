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    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2026) – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following 11 months of sustained operations at sea in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations June 27, 2026. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the region and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012616
    VIRIN: 260627-N-EV253-1000
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111804712
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Returns to Homeport Following Deployment, by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Lake Erie returns to San Diego following 11-month underway

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