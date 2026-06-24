Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland

Sailors and Marines participating in SAIL250 Maryland volunteer at the Maryland Food Bank in Halethorpe, Maryland, June 27, 2026. Approximately 35 service members sorted approximately 17,000 pounds of donated food and boxed approximately 13,600 pounds of food for distribution to community partners across Maryland.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012607
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-UP745-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804450
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|HALETHORPE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Service Members Package Approximately 13,600 Meals During Maryland Food Bank Volunteer Event
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