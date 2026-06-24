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    Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland

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    HALETHORPE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    Sailors and Marines participating in SAIL250 Maryland volunteer at the Maryland Food Bank in Halethorpe, Maryland, June 27, 2026. Approximately 35 service members sorted approximately 17,000 pounds of donated food and boxed approximately 13,600 pounds of food for distribution to community partners across Maryland.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012607
    VIRIN: 260627-N-UP745-2001
    Filename: DOD_111804450
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: HALETHORPE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    food bank
    COMREL
    Baltimore
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 Maryland
    Sail 250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore

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