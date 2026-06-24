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    B-roll: AFRICOM staff prepare ACHOD 2026

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    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command staff members prepare the venue for the Africa Chiefs of Defense (ACHOD) Conference 2026 in Luanda, Angola, June 27, 2026. The preparations ensured the conference venue was ready to support senior military leaders from across Africa and partner nations as they convened to strengthen regional security cooperation, interoperability and strategic dialogue.

    ACHOD 2026 brings together Chiefs of Defense from more than 35 countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Luanda, Angola. ACHOD26 serves as a key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012601
    VIRIN: 260627-F-LQ040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111804288
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: LUANDA, AO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-roll: AFRICOM staff prepare ACHOD 2026, by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Angola
    ACHOD
    Africa
    defense
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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