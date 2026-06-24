B-roll: AFRICOM staff prepare ACHOD 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012601" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Africa Command staff members prepare the venue for the Africa Chiefs of Defense (ACHOD) Conference 2026 in Luanda, Angola, June 27, 2026. The preparations ensured the conference venue was ready to support senior military leaders from across Africa and partner nations as they convened to strengthen regional security cooperation, interoperability and strategic dialogue.



ACHOD 2026 brings together Chiefs of Defense from more than 35 countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Luanda, Angola. ACHOD26 serves as a key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)