VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 refuel F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 in support of Valiant Shield 2026 over the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012591
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-PK775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803983
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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