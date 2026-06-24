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    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield

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    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 refuel F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 in support of Valiant Shield 2026 over the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012591
    VIRIN: 260625-M-PK775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111803983
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield, by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flightline
    Sumos
    F-35B
    MAG12
    #VALIANTSHIELD
    KC-130J

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