U.S. Marines flyover downtown Baltimore for Sail250 Maryland

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, flyover downtown Baltimore, Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012587
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803824
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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