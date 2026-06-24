(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Sail250 Virginia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across SAIL250 Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012586
    VIRIN: 260621-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111803821
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail250 Virginia, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parade of Sail
    USMC News
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    sail250virginia
    Fleet Week Norfolk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video