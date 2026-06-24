U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across SAIL250 Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012586
|VIRIN:
|260621-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803821
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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