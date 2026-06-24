U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard, Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald, and Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012585
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-MF574-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111803818
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, LCpl Alisha Bard and LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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