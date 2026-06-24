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    Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel, Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard and Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard, Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald, and Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012585
    VIRIN: 260626-M-MF574-1003
    Filename: DOD_111803818
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, LCpl Alisha Bard and LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parade of Sails
    USMC News
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    SAIL250ALTANTIC
    Sail250Maryland

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