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    Sail250 Welcome Ceremony

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    Attendees gather during the SAIL250 Welcome Ceremony at the Baltimore Amphitheater as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012580
    VIRIN: 260626-M-PF123-2001
    Filename: DOD_111803765
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Sail250 Welcome Ceremony, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    welcome ceremony
    Parade of Sail
    USMC News
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    SAILS250ATLANTIC

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