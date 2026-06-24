VMFA-242 execute flight operations during Valiant Shield

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepare for flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012571
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-PK775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803548
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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