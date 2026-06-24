Venezuela Earthquake

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen at March Air Reserve Base supported the rapid deployment of a humanitarian assistance task force responding to the recent earthquake in Venezuela. Personnel and relief equipment were assembled and loaded aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, demonstrating the speed, precision and global reach of Air Mobility Command in delivering aid to those who need it most. Led at the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Perry Covington)