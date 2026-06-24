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    Venezuela Earthquake

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    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Maj. Perry Covington 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen at March Air Reserve Base supported the rapid deployment of a humanitarian assistance task force responding to the recent earthquake in Venezuela. Personnel and relief equipment were assembled and loaded aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, demonstrating the speed, precision and global reach of Air Mobility Command in delivering aid to those who need it most. Led at the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Perry Covington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012569
    VIRIN: 260626-F-NO801-4751
    Filename: DOD_111803532
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Venezuela Earthquake, by Maj. Perry Covington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    March Air Reserve Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    humanitarian aid
    VENearthquake

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