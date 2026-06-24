Venezuela Earthquake

Airmen at March Air Reserve Base supported the rapid deployment of a humanitarian assistance task force responding to the recent earthquake in Venezuela. Personnel and relief equipment were assembled and loaded aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, demonstrating the speed, precision and global reach of Air Mobility Command in delivering aid to those who need it most. Led at the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Perry Covington)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012569
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-NO801-4751
|Filename:
|DOD_111803532
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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